The Demon Prince of Momochi House Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals More Cast, January 5 Debut

The Crunchyroll industry panel at Anime NYC revealed the main promotional video on Friday for the television anime adaptation of Aya Shouoto 's The Demon Prince of Momochi House ( Momochi-san Chi no Ayakashi Ōji ) manga. The video reveals more cast, the show's theme song information, and the show's January 5 debut.

The below video has English subtitles.

Yoh Kamiyama is performing the opening theme song "Hōzuki" (Winter Cherry) and Muto is performing the ending theme song "Aiyue."

The new cast includes Taku Yashiro as Kasha and Wataru Hatano as Takamura Nachi.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS when the anime airs.

The anime stars:

Bob Shirohata ( Hetalia , Hiiro no Kakera - The Tamayori Princess Saga ) is directing the anime at Drive . Mariko Oka ( Hell Girl , Hetalia , Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan ) is designing the characters, and Studio Monado 's Yasuko Aoki ( Phantom of the Idol ) is supervising the series scripts. Ayana Tsujita ( Insect Land ) and Tomoyuki Kono ( Romantic Killer ) are composing the music. Hiromi Kikuta is directing the sound.

Shouoto launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine in February 2013 and ended it in August 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's 16th and final volume in October 2019.

Viz Media 's Shojo Beat imprint published the series in English, and released the manga's 16th and final volume in October 2020. Viz Media describes the manga's story:

Himari Momochi inherits a mysterious house that comes with its own gorgeous demon guardian. On her sixteenth birthday, orphan Himari Momochi inherits her ancestral estate that she's never seen. Momochi House exists on the barrier between the human and spiritual realms, and Himari is meant to act as guardian between the two worlds. But on the day she moves in, she finds three handsome squatters already living in the house, and one seems to have already taken over her role!

The manga inspired a drama CD and a 2015 stage play. A limited sequel manga series launched on July 24.

