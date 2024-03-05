Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution Game's Trailer Reveals May Release in West

Game launches physically/digitally for PS5, PS4, Switch

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that it will release the Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution game physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in the West in May. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The North American and European releases will include French and Spanish (Spain) subtitles.

There will be a "Day One Edition Dual Pack Plus" in Europe that includes the Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution and Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters Day One Edition games as well as an "Acrylic Shikishi."

Idea Factory International describes the game:

The latest installment of the Neptunia series has arrived! The goal of this game is to rebuild and manage a game company! Build your company and turn it into a huge corporation! This latest entry to the world of Neptunia is better than ever! The battle system has been expanded and now allows for a 4-person party, dungeons can be explored on a high-speed motorcycle, and the Heartful Photo Mode will let you express yourself via fun, manga-like creations!

Compile Heart announced the game in March 2023. Compile Heart released the game on PS4, PS5, and Switch in Japan last August.

Source: Press release