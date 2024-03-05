Yukiko Natsume's Okoshiyasu, Chitose-chan Manga Ends on April 1

Series about penguin chick launched in 2016

Image via Amazon Japan © Yukiko Natsume, Kodansha

The April issue of Kodansha 's Be Love magazine revealed on Friday that Yukiko Natsume 's Okoshiyasu, Chitose-chan manga will end in the May issue on April 1.

Natsume's original "soothing short" manga follows Chitose, a fluffy Emperor penguin chick living in Kyoto. The stories depict such familiar Kyoto locales as Togetsu-kyō bridge, Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, Fushimi Inari-taisha shrine, and Kiyomizu-dera Temple from a penguin's perspective, as well as Kyoto cuisine.

The manga inspired a television anime in 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

Natsume has been serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in 2016, and Kodansha shipped the seventh compiled book volume in October 2022.

