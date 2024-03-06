Live-Action Teasing Master Takagi-san Film Reveals More Cast Members, Theme Song by Aimer, New Visual

The official Twitter account for the live-action film of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) manga announced on Thursday new cast members as well as the theme song "Haruka" (Far Away) by Aimer . The TOHO Movies' YouTube channel released a new trailer for the film, which previews the new theme song.

Image via Teasing Master Takagi-san Twitter account 2024 映画『からかい上手の高木さん』製作委員会 ©山本崇一朗／小学館

Tamaki Shiratori will play NIshikata's classmate Miki Ozeki, and Jun Saito will play Ryo Machida.

The film will premiere in Japan on May 31. The film tells an original story set 10 years after the original manga's middle school setting.(live-action) plays the titular Takagi, now a trainee teacher in her alma mater, while) plays Nishikata, now a gym coach in the same school.

Yōsuke Eguchi reprises the role of Mr. Tanabe, Takagi and Nishikata's former junior high homeroom teacher who is now the vice principal in the movie. Eguchi is the only returning cast member from the earlier television series. Takagi's classmates have also been cast. Jin Suzuki plays Nakai, Yūna Taira plays Mano, Oshirō Maeda plays Hamaguchi, and Sara Shida plays Hojo.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action series adaptation, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 26 on TBS channel's Drama Stream programming block, at 24:58 (effectively, on Wednesday at 12:58 a.m. JST). An international release is planned. The show will stream on Netflix on Tuesdays.

Rikiya Imaizumi (live-action Hōzuki-san Chi no Aneki , Chihiro-san , Just Only Love ) is directing both the live-action series and film adaptations. As with the live-action series, Imaizumi is also co-writing the scripts with Tomoki Kanazawa ( Sanctuary , Sabakan ) and Jun Hagimori ( Sabakan ). Takashi Ohmama ( Dances with the Dragons , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , The Gene of AI ) is composing the music. Both adaptations filmed entirely on location at Kagawa Prefecture's Shōdo Island, the setting of the earlier anime adaptation.

