Live-Action Teasing Master Takagi-san Show Premieres on March 26

TBS announced on Thursday that the live-action adaptation of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) manga will premiere on March 26. TBS also unveiled screenshots:

An international release is planned. The show will stream on Netflix on Tuesdays. The series will also air in the TBS channel's Drama Stream programming block in March on Tuesdays at 24:58 (effectively, Wednesdays at 12:58 a.m. JST).

Rui Tsukishima (model for'smagazine,episode guest actress) and fellow teenager Sōya Kurokawa ('s) star as Takagi and Nishikata, respectively.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film that will open in Japan on May 31. The film tells an original story set 10 years after the original manga's middle school setting.

Rikiya Imaizumi (live-action Hōzuki-san Chi no Aneki , Chihiro-san , Just Only Love ) is directing both the live-action series and film adaptations. As with the live-action series, Imaizumi is also co-writing the scripts with Tomoki Kanazawa (Sanctuary, Sabakan) and Jun Hagimori ( Sabakan). Takashi Ohmama ( Dances with the Dragons , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , The Gene of AI ) is composing the music. Both adaptations filmed entirely on location at Kagawa Prefecture's Shōdo Island, the setting of the earlier anime adaptation.

Sources: TBS, Comic Natalie