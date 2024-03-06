Manga Up! Global Adds Sukedachi Nine, The Grim Reaper and an Argent Cavalier Manga

Image courtesy of Square Enix ©Seishi Kishimoto/SQUARE ENIX

Shinigami to Gin no Kishi

'sadded'smanga on Saturday. It added's) manga on Thursday.

Manga UP! describes Sukedachi Nine :

Growing murder rates have forced the Japanese government to resurrect a Meiji-era penal code called “Death by Retaliation,” allowing criminals to be executed in the same way their victims were killed. Within a special police task force, nine Assistors—executioners who are also victims of crimes—carry out these retributions with fervor and sincerity.

Seishi Kishimoto launched his Sukedachi Nine ( Assist Nine ) manga in Square Enix 's free online web magazine Gangan Online and Monthly Shonen Gangan in October 2014. The manga ended in July 2016. Square Enix published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in September 2016.

Kishimoto also published two side-stories - Monthly Shonen Gangan published a chapter that follows Kōta Kiyodera, while Gangan Online published a chapter that follows Ryōko Koizumi. The main manga series centers on Yūji Yamanishi.

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Manga UP!

The Grim Reaper and an Argent Cavalier

Humanity is at the mercy of a soul-devouring grim reaper and his army of monsters, the Larvae. Our hero Cyan's life is changed forever when his loved one's soul falls victim to a Larvae attack. Grief-stricken, he becomes an Argent Cavalier—a warrior sworn to fight the thralls of the grim reaper. But what happens when an unfortunate event causes him to become the very origin of his despair? Find out in this heartrending, dark fantasy!

describes

Irono launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2014. Square Enix released the sixth and final compiled book volume in Japan in July 2017.

Crunchyroll had previously released both manga in English.

Source: Email correspondence