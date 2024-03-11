Susumu Higa's Okinawa Manga Makes ALA's Graphic Novels for Adults 2023 Top 10 List

Image courtesy of Mangasplaining

Okinawa

The American Library Association's (ALA) Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table (GNCRT) announced on February 9 its Best Graphic Novels for Adults Reading List for 2023, and the top 10 list includes'smanga. The full list, consisting of 32 fiction titles and 19 non-fiction titles, also includes'smanga.

No manga made ALA's 2023 Best Graphic Novels for Children Reading List.

Publishers Mangasplaining and Fantagraphics Books released Higa's Okinawa manga in English in August after a delay.

MSX: Mangasplaining Extra describes Okinawa :

The first project, Susumu Higa 's Okinawa, was originally published as two thematically linked manga: Sword of Sand and Mabui . Okinawa begins as a chronicle of the particular impacts of the war on the Okinawan people, caught between the invading American forces and the Japan that annexed their once-independent nation only a few decades earlier. Rooted in that difficult history, the second half of Okinawa explores the present-day echoes of that war, which continue to affect the lives of the archipelago's residents.

Jocelyne Allen translated the manga for the Mangasplaining newsletter and Patrick Crotty was in charge of lettering. Andrew Woodrow-Butcher was the editor. Fantagraphics Books previously published the manga in English in January 2019.

The GNCRT Best Graphic Novels for Adults Reading List for 2022 included Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ( Sōsō no Frieren ) manga in its top 10. It also listed Junji Ito 's Black Paradox manga, Murasaki Yamada 's Talk to My Back manga, and Daisuke Igarashi 's Witches : The Complete Collection under its "Fiction" category and Taki Soma's Sleeping While Standing under its "Non-Fiction" category.