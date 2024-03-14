'Bye Bye, Earth' Anime Reveals 7 Cast Members, July Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Tow Ubukata 's Bye Bye, Earth novel revealed more cast, a new visual, and the anime's July premiere date on WOWOW on Friday.

The new cast members include (Note: Character name romnizations are not official):

Kōki Uchiyama as Adonis Kuestion, one of the four swordmasters of Schwertland, the Land of Swords



Junichi Suwabe as Sian Lablac



Natsuki Hanae as Kitty the All, a traveler and foreigner to Schwertland



Satoshi Hino as Gaf Shandy, a swordmaster of Schwertland, and a fellow student of Sian alongside Belle



Saori Hayami as Shelly the daughter of Schwertland's king, and Gaf's fiance



Junya Enoki as Guinness, a musician-composer and Schwertland's sword of justice



Ami Koshimizu as Benedictine, a director and fellow sword of justice to Guiness



Fairouz Ai plays the main lead Belle Lablac:

© 冲方丁・KADOKAWA/WOWOW,ソニー・ ピクチャーズ,クランチロール

) is directing the anime atwith assistant director) is in charge of the series scripts, andis designing the characters.) is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

The novel's story is set on an Earth where all people take the form of animals. Bell is the only girl in the world without the characteristics of animals. She sets out to discover if there are other beings like her. Bell wields a sword and becomes involved with the struggles between the cities and outside world.

Crunchyroll , the WOWOW subscription television channel, and Sony Pictures are producing the anime which will run on WOWOW in Japan. It will also stream on Crunchyroll "in more than 200 countries and territories."

Ubukata's Bye Bye, Earth fantasy novel first shipped in two volumes in December 2000 with art by Yoshitaka Amano . The work then received a new four-volume edition from 2007 to 2008 with illustrations by Hyung-Tae Kim .

Ryū Asahi launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in January 2020, and it ended on July 29, 2022. Shonengahosha shipped the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume on September 30, 2022.

Ubukata's Mardock Scramble novels have inspired anime film and manga adaptations. Ubukata has also written the scripts for anime such as Ghost in the Shell Arise , Heroic Age , Fafner , Psycho-Pass 2 , and Human Lost . Wit Studio and Ubukata unveiled the Moonrise (working title) project in December 2018, and an English prologue novel for the project debuted that month.

Ubukata's debut work Kuroi Kisetsu (The Black Season) won the first Sneaker Taisho Gold Prize award in 1996. His Mardock Scramble novel won the Nihon SF Taisho Award in 2003. His The Universe Revealed historical novel released in 2009 won the Booksellers Award, the Yoshikawa Eiji Prize for New Writers, and a Naoki Award.