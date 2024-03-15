Broccoli, Sui Ishida's Jack Jeanne Game Gets Sequel

Project also has new novel, drama CD, stage reading in the works

© Sui Ishida/BROCCOLI

Jack Jeanne

A third anniversary event for the's collaboration project withmanga creator, announced on Friday that the game is getting a sequel project as well as a new novel and drama CD this summer, and a stage reading.

Aksys Games released Jack Jeanne in English for Nintendo Switch in June 2023. The company describes the game:

Kisa is about to give up her dream of becoming an actor when she is given the opportunity to attend the prestigious All Boys Drama School that she has always admired. She is granted admission with two conditions: be chosen as the lead in the final performance and hide her identity as a girl! Competition at the school is fierce and the rivalry is real! Will Kisa be able to forge powerful bonds with her all-male classmates while competing against them? Will she be cast in the lead role in the final performance at the end of the year all while keeping her secret?

The game launched for Switch in Japan in March 2021 after two delays. The game later launched in Japan for iOS and Android in March 2023. The game has sold more than 100,000 copies worldwide.

The game has both visual novel and rhythm game elements. Broccoli stated the game has "20 novels" worth of story. The game's main scenario is fully voiced.

Ishida is credited with the original work and character designs, and he also worked on the world design, in-game illustrations, and insert song lyrics for the game. Shin Towada ( Tokyo Ghoul novel series) penned the game's scenario alongside Ishida. Akira Kosemura composed the music. Lownine is credited for concept art, while Seishiro is credited for choreography. Broccoli developed the game in collaboration with Happinet.