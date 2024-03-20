Revenger Manga Ends in Next Chapter on April 18

Anime premiered in January 2023

The April issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine revealed on Monday that Ryūsei Yamada 's manga adaptation of Nitroplus and distributor Shochiku 's Revenger original television anime will end with its final chapter on April 18.

Yamada launched the manga adaptation in G Fantasy in February 2023.

The anime premiered in Japan in January 2023. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide except in Asia, and is also streaming an English dub.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

As master assassin Usui Yuen looks into a series of assassinations made on the grand samurai clan, the Satsuma, he encounters Kurima Raizo, member and survivor of one of the attacks. Together, they discover the true nature of these murders is bigger than over stolen resources. As they get closer to the truth, will they come out alive to exact revenge?

Ribenjiya is credited with the original work. Shochiku , Ajia-do , and Nitroplus are credited with the show's planning. Masaya Fujimori ( Kemono Jihen , Izetta: The Last Witch , Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess ) directed the anime at Ajia-do . Nitroplus ' Gen Urobuchi ( Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero ) is the original storywriter, and was also in charge of series scripts. Urobuchi wrote the scripts alongside Nitroplus ' Renji Ōki ( Azur Lane , Bubble ). Jiro Suzuki and Yūichi designed the characters, and Yuji Hosogoe adapted those designs for animation. Hosogoe was also the chief animation director alongside Yuki Nishioka and Emiko Endo . Jun Futamata composed the music.

Additionally, Hotaka Okamoto was the art director, Naomi Nakano was the color designer, Teppei Satō was the director of photography, and Akiko Fujita was the sound director. RetBear (unknown Vo: O2) performed the anime's opening theme song "Downtimer." Maaya Sakamoto performed the show's ending theme song "un_mute."