I May Be a Guild Receptionist Anime Reveals Teaser Video, Additional Cast

Aniplex 's booth stage at AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday revealed the teaser promotional video and a new cast member for the anime of Mato Kousaka 's I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time ( Guild no Uketsuke Jō Desu ga, Zangyō wa Iyananode Boss o Solo Tōbatsu Shiyou to Omoimasu ) light novel series.

The newly announced cast is Kentarō Kumagai as Jade Scrade:

The anime will premiere this year, and Rie Takahashi will voice the protagonist Alina Clover.

Tsuyoshi Nagasawa ( Clockwork Planet , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks , and Misuzu Chiba ( Aikatsu! Planet , Chi's Sweet Adventure ) is in charge of series scripts. Yoshihiro Nagata ( Shine Post ) and Shinichi Machida ( To Me, The One Who Loved You ) are designing the characters. Sakura Create is credited for animation production cooperation.

Yen Press licensed the light novel series and its manga adaptation for English publication, and it describes the story:

Alina Clover signed up to be a receptionist for the Adventurers Guild thinking it would be her ticket to the good life. Unfortunately, her dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. To save herself from paperwork, Alina takes to beating down monsters herself to solve the problem! Now she just needs to keep her activities a secret…

Kousaka launched the light novel series in March 2021, and Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the seventh volume in June 2023. Suzu Yūki launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Maoh magazine in August 2021, and Dengeki Comic Next published the fourth compiled book volume on February 9.

