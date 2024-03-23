Sound! Euphonium 3 Anime's 2nd Promo Video Features TRUE's Opening Song

Anime premieres on April 7

The staff of Kyoto Animation 's Sound! Euphonium franchise revealed the second promotional video for Sound! Euphonium 3 , the anime's third season, during the AnimeJapan 2024 event on Saturday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "ReCoda" by TRUE .

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Ayano Takeda,TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners2024

The anime will premiere on April 7, and will air on NHK Educational on Sundays at 5:00 p.m JST. The anime will have a total of 13 episodes. The anime's first two episodes screened in Tokyo on March 16 and in Kyoto on March 17.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS as it airs in Japan. The company describes the story:

Eupho finally heads into the 3rd-Year Arc! The long-awaited 3rd season of Sound! Euphonium arrives this Spring. The concert band at Kitauji High School has over 90 members. Oumae Kumiko is now the president and does her best with her final high school club activities to try to win her long-desired gold at nationals.

TRUE will perform the opening theme song for the season titled "ReCoda." The "Kitauji Quartet" will perform the ending theme song "Onshoku no Kanata" (Beyond the Timbre).

The anime will adapt Kumiko's third year in high school. Haruka Tomatsu voices the new character Mayu Kuroe.

Original light novel author Ayano Takeda published the story of Kumiko's third year in high school in two novel volumes. The first volume shipped in April 2019 and the second volume shipped in June 2019.

The first 13-episode television anime series for the franchise premiered in April 2015. The anime inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu e Yōkoso "flashback" film in April 2016. The 13-episode Sound! Euphonium 2 sequel series premiered in October 2016. The sequel series inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody compilation film in September 2017.

The Liz and the Blue Bird film centering on Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki opened in Japan in April 2018. Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day opened in Japan in April 2019. The film follows Kumiko as a second-year student.

Tokubetsuhen Hibike! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest , Kyoto Animation 's theatrical anime of the "Ensemble Concert" arc, opened in Japan in August 2023 in 74 theaters. The film is the first new sequel anime in four years for the franchise .

