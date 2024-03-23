The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal Anime Reveals Teaser Video, Visual, New Cast & Characters for Germany Team

ADK Emotions ' booth stage at AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday revealed the teaser promotional video, teaser visual, and new cast members for The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal ( Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup Semifinal ), the sequel to The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup anime series. The teaser video features the oppposing Germany team, including three new cast and characters.

Image via The Prince of Tennis' website © 許斐 剛／集英社・NAS・新テニスの王子様プロジェクト

The newly announced cast members are:

Fukushi Ochiai as Dankmar Schneider

Image via The Prince of Tennis II anime's X/Twitter account © 許斐 剛／集英社・NAS・新テニスの王子様プロジェクト

Tomoya Itō as Bertie Borisovich Volk

Image via The Prince of Tennis II anime's X/Twitter account © 許斐 剛／集英社・NAS・新テニスの王子様プロジェクト

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ken Lendoll

Image via The Prince of Tennis II anime's X/Twitter account © 許斐 剛／集英社・NAS・新テニスの王子様プロジェクト

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal will air on television starting in October 2024 on TV Tokyo and other channels. The anime will center on the Japan vs. Germany semifinal.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup premiered on TV Tokyo in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub. The anime was the first new television anime in the franchise in about a decade.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

When tennis phenom Ryoma Echizen is kicked out of Japan's elite U-17 training camp for breaking the rules, he's despondent. But a stroke of good luck hits when he's able to try out for the U.S. team. Proving himself against their hardened veterans isn't going to be easy, and if he is accepted, he'll have to play against his former friends. Can he help his new brothers smash their way to victory?

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( ISLAND ) returned from the The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future anime to direct the new series at Studio KAI and M.S.C , and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka ) again supervised the scripts. Akiharu Ishii ( Blood+ , Ultramarine Magmell ) returned to design the characters and served as chief animation director.