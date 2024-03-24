Alterna Welt: Blue Exorcist Gaiden Game's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

Game for iOS, Android, PC releases this summer.

A stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2024 event on Sunday revealed a new video for the Alterna Welt: Ao no Exorcist Gaiden game for the Blue Exorcist franchise. The game will release for iOS, Android, and PC this summer. Pre-registration is now available.

The game is listed as a 3D action RPG.

Espirit previously revealed a Ao no Exorcist : Damned Chord smartphone game in 2018, but canceled the game in November 2020. Esprit instead stated in 2020 that it has started a new project that promises a Blue Exorcist smartphone MMORPG. Aniplex is listed for planning and distribution of the game.

Katō launched the Blue Exorcist manga in Jump SQ. in 2009. The manga went on hiatus in July 2021, and resumed in May 2022. The manga has more than 25 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a 25-episode television anime series in 2011, and the Blue Exorcist: Kuro Runs Away From Home OAV also premiered in 2011. The Blue Exorcist movie then premiered in Japan in December 2012. The Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga television anime premiered in 2017 and aired for 12 episodes.

The new Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga anime premiered on January 6 and ended in its 12th episode on Sunday. The show will have a sequel in October titled Ao no Exorcist : Yuki no Hate-hen ( Blue Exorcist : At the End of the Snow Chapter).

The franchise also includes several novels and a series of stage plays.

Source: Stage presentation at AnimeJapan 2024