Blue Exorcist Smartphone Game Canceled, New Smartphone MMORPG Planned

The official Twitter account for Ao no Exorcist : Damned Chord , the smartphone game based on Kazue Katō 's Blue Exorcist ( Ao no Exorcist ) manga, announced on Wednesday that developer Esprit has canceled the game due to "not being able to develop the game to an acceptable level of quality."

Esprit have instead started a new project that promises a Blue Exorcist smartphone MMORPG. Aniplex is listed for planning and distribution of the game.

The original Ao no Exorcist : Damned Chord game was announced at Jump Festa in December 2018 for release in 2019, but was then repeatedly delayed. The game was planned to be free to play, with optional in-game purchases. A-1 Pictures would have been in charge of animation for the game, and Katō herself was in charge of the original character designs and the game's plot. Aniplex was credited for planning. The original announcement also featured a theme song titled "Me & Creed [nZkv]" by Hiroyuki Sawano [nZk]: Sayuri .

Katō began her ongoing Blue Exorcist manga in 2009. The manga has since inspired two television anime, an anime film, a side-story original video anime ( OVA ), several stage plays, and several video games. Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and Aniplex of America released the anime adaptations.