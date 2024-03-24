Mecha-Ude Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast, Staff

Pony Canyon revealed the trailer for the full-fledged anime of Sae Okamoto 's Mecha-Ude project on Sunday. The company also revealed more cast and staff for the anime.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©TriF/ “Mecha-Ude” Production Committee

The newly announced cast members include:

Kaito Ishikawa as Sinis and Dex

as Sinis and Dex Amatsuki as Tohdoh

Hiroki Touchi as Aljis

Shota Kawamura is the 3DCG director while Takeshi Takadera is the sound director.

The anime will premiere in October.

Previously announced cast members include:

Okamoto is the original creator, and is directing the anime (under the name Okamoto) at the up-and-coming Fukuoka-based TriF Studio . Yasuhiro Nakanishi from TriF is overseeing the series scripts, and Terumi Nishii and Yoko Uchida are the character designers. Nurikabe is the Mecha-Ude designer and concept artist. Hiroyuki Sawano , Kohta Yamamoto , and DAIKI from AWSM are composing the music.

Hiroshi Matsuyama from CyberConnect2 is the general supervisor, Shūichi Asō from TriF Studio is the animation producer, and Tetsuya Kinoshita from Pony Canyon is the producer.

The project's production team released a pilot anime video in May 2019, and an English dub soon followed. Eve performed the opening theme song "Ambivalent," and AZLiGHTZ performed the ending theme song "Alone."

The original Kickstarter campaign raised US$67,918 from October to November 2016. A Japanese Campfire crowdfunding campaign raised 4,849,500 yen (about US$44,000) toward an initial goal of 2 million yen (about US$18,700) before ending in March 2018.

Pony Canyon announced in September 2022 that the project was getting a full-fledged anime series. Anime Expo hosted the world premiere of the anime's first episode in July 2023.

Yoshino Koyoka ( Aria the Scarlet Ammo ) launched the manga adaptation on the LINE Manga and ebookjapan services in September 2022.

Azuki began releasing the manga in English under the title Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms on July 2, and it describes the story:

Kitakagami City is a pretty normal town... except that some people have gotten their hands on Mecha-Ude: powerful, sentient mechanical beings attached to the limbs of their hosts. When middle school kid Hikaru accidentally activates Alma, a mysterious Mecha-Ude with no memory of his past, he forms an unlikely connection with the talking arm. But where did Alma come from? And why are shadowy secret organizations and corporate assassins with deadly Mecha-Ude of their own suddenly chasing Hikaru down, hell-bent on stealing Alma? Hikaru and Alma must learn to work together to uncover the truth behind Alma's identity and prevent him from ending up in the wrong hands (or on the wrong arm)!

Source: Email correspondence