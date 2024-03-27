Gahi-chan! Manga Ends

Image via Amazon Japan © Tirotata, Kadokawa

The 127th issue of ASCII Media Works ' Dengeki Daioh G magazine published the final chapter of Tirotata 's Gahi-chan! manga on Wednesday.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

When a starving manga artist suddenly finds a girl who looks like the spitting image of his own series' heroine on his front doorstep, it seems like a dream come true! But if only it was as simple as his drawings coming to life—this girl turns out to actually be a gahi, a yokai who can only appear human by transforming artwork into human skin and wearing it like a glove?! "Without your art…my body will become all weird…" So begins the new life of an artist with a cute girl (?) under his roof.

The series launched digitally on Comic Walker and Niconico in October 2020. Kadokawa published the third compiled book volume on August 25. The fourth volume will ship in June. Yen Press licensed the series in 2022 and shipped the second volume on June 20. The third volume ships on August 20.



Source: Dengeki Daioh G issue 127





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.