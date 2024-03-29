Visions of Mana Game Streams Gameplay Trailer

The official YouTube channel for PlayStation began streaming a gameplay trailer for Visions of Mana ( Seiken Densetsu Visions of Mana ), Square Enix 's new game in its Mana/ Seiken Densetsu role-playing game series, on Thursday.

The game will launch this summer for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store .

Square Enix announced in 2021 that it was developing a new game in the series for consoles.

The game series celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021, and as part of the celebrations Warner Bros. Japan produced Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal ( Seiken Densetsu Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal in Japanese), an anime adaptation of the Legend of Mana game. The television anime premiered in October 2022.