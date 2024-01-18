Visions of Mana Game's New Video Reveals Gameplay, Summer Release

Square Enix began streaming a new video for Visions of Mana ( Seiken Densetsu Visions of Mana ), its new game in its Mana/Seiken Densetsu role-playing game series, on Thursday. The video reveals the first gameplay footage for the game, and also reveals that the game will launch this summer for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store .

Square Enix announced in 2021 that it is developing a new game in the series for consoles.

The game series celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021, and as part of the celebrations Warner Bros. Japan produced Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal ( Seiken Densetsu Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal in Japanese), an anime adaptation of the Legend of Mana game. The television anime premiered in October 2022.