PQube to Release I*CHU: Chibi Edition Switch Game in English

PQube announced on March 21 that it and Opera House will release the I*CHU: Chibi Edition game in English on the Nintendo Switch.

Image courtesy of PQube

Guide 32 aspiring idols towards their ultimate debut. Play rhythm action games to unlock characters and create your own groups. Follow the characters' journeys through the main story and support them through their struggles!

The companies describe the rhythm action game:

Liber Entertainment Inc. released the original "love rhythm adventure" smartphone game I★CHU for iOS and Android in summer 2015. The game features 42 voice actors in the main story, performing original songs. In the game's story, a famous talent agency called Ailedore has created an academy called Etoile Vio School to train budding idols. Players play as both a teacher and producer for the students.

The original game ended its online service in July 2020. However, Liber Entertainment updated the game on the same day to work offline. This offline version was available until December 2020. A new game titled I★CHU Étoile Stage launched in April 2020 and ended service in June 2021. A Nintendo Switch version of the original game launched in Japan in November 2022.

The I★CHU: Halfway Through The Idol television anime debuted in January 2021 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.



Source: Press release