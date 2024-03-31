The Case Files of Jeweler Richard Manga Goes on Hiatus

Series to return later in 2024

The May issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine revealed on Thursday that Mika Akatsuki 's manga adaptation of Nanako Tsujimura 's Hōsekisho Richard-shi no Nazo Kantei ( The case files of Jeweler Richard or literally, The Mystery Appraisals of Mr. Richard the Jeweler) novel series will go on hiatus with plans to return later this year.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the novels and the manga adaptation in English and describes the story:

When Seigi Nakata rescued a handsome young jewelry appraiser from a group of drunken assailants, he got more than he bargained for! The appraiser is Richard Ranasinghe de Vulpian, a brilliant and mysterious British jewelry expert. Seigi hires him to appraise a family heirloom...and that is just the beginning. Together, they unlock the secret messages hidden in the hearts of precious stones--and those who possess them.

Tsujimura launched the novel series with the first volume in 2015 under the Shueisha Orange Bunko imprint. The series' 13th volume shipped on October 19.

Akatsuki launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine in November 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on March 29.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.