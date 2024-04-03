Class of Heroes 1 & 2 Games Get HD Remaster Release on April 26

Remaster games available for PS5, Switch, Steam

PQube started streaming on Tuesday a video announcing the April 26 release date of Acquire 's Class of Heroes 1 & 2: Complete Edition , the HD remaster of the two Class of Heroes games. The company will release the collection for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and on PC via Steam .

The game's HD remaster edition includes the Class of Heroes Anniversary Edition for the original game and the Class of Heroes 2G Remaster Edition for the second game.

Acquire first announced that it is developing a remaster of the Class of Heroes 2 game in 2022. the game debuted in Japan for the PlayStation Portable in 2009, and was released in English in 2013. Class of Heroes 2 was the last game in the series to be released in English.

The original Class of Heroes game debuted for the PSP in 2008, and was released in English in 2009. Class of Heroes 3 debuted for the PlayStation 3 and PSP in 2010. Gaijinworks planned an Enlgish release, but it was canceled. Two other games in the series, Ken to Mahō to Gakuenmono 3D and Shin Ken to Mahō to Gakuenmono Toki no Gakuen debuted in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Acquire launched the Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent ( Ken to Mahō to Gakuen Quest ) game — set in its Class of Heroes world — for the PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan, and in English on Steam in September 2022.