The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All Manga Gets English Release

Image via Amazon Japan © Sumiko Arai, Kadokawa

Sumiko Arai announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the Ki ni Natteru Hito ga Otoko Janakatta ( The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All ) manga will get an official English release.

The series follows the story of a high school girl with a love for English music, who develops a crush on the store clerk at a record shop she frequents. Little does she know, the handsome clerk is her female classmate.

Arai launched the series as a web manga in April 2022 before serializing on pixiv Comic in April 2023. Kadokawa Shoten publishes the series in print and shipped the second compiled book volume on February 27.

The series ranked #2 on the 23rd annual Da Vinci "Book of the Year" list and #2 for top manga for female readers on the 2024 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.



Source: Sumiko Arai 's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.