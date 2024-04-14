Two on Ice Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

Ice skating manga launched on September 25

Image via Amazon Japan © Elck Itsumo, Shueisha

This year's 20th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter of Elck Itsumo 's Two on Ice manga on Monday. The manga's third volume and fourth volume will both ship on June 4.

MANGA Plus publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

One day, Hayuma meets a familiar girl on the skating rink. She turns out to be Kisara, the one who inspired him to get into skating years ago. But why did she suddenly vanish from the world of figure skating? There will be fire on the ice when a self-taught skater with a dream and a former figure skating prodigy team up!

The magazine noted that Aliens Area creator Fusai Naba will launch a new series Kyokutō Necromance (Far East Necromance) in the 21st issue on April 22, possibly taking the series' place in the magazine.

Itsumo launched the ice skating manga in the magazine's 43rd issue of 2023 on September 25. Shueisha shipped the second compiled volume on April 4. Viz Media also distributes the manga in English digitally alongside MANGA Plus .

