Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Game's Trailer Previews New Modes

Race, Banana Hunt, Ba-BOOM!, Gold Rush, Robo Smash

Sega began streaming a new trailer for the upcoming Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble game for Nintendo Switch on Wednesday. The video previews the new multiplayer modes: Race, Banana Hunt, Ba-BOOM!, Gold Rush, and Robo Smash.

The game is scheduled for a June 25 release. Players who pre-order the game will receive the Banana Suit as a bonus.

There is a solo and local co-op mode with up to four players. The adventure mode features five worlds: Banana Farm, Rose Garden, Floating City, Golden Temple, and Stone Valley.

The game will feature online play for up to 16 players at once, 200 new stages with multiplayer support, customizable characters and Monkey Balls, a new Spin Dash technique, and new modes.

The Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania game — an HD remaster of the Super Monkey Ball , Super Monkey Ball 2 , and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe games in a single compilation — launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam in October 2021.

Source: Press release