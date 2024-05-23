Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 Anime Project Reveals Main Visual, Trailer for 1st Film

1st film in 7-part project "Kuro no Shinryaku" opens on July 19

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed the main visual and started streaming the main trailer for the first film "Kuro no Shinryaku" (Dark Invasion) of Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 ( Be Forever Yamato : Rebel 3199), the next project in the Space Battleship Yamato remakes, on Friday.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 西崎義展／宇宙戦艦ヤマト3199製作委員会

Image via Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 website ©西崎義展／宇宙戦艦ヤマト3199製作委員会

The anime will premiere as seven films, beginning with the first film "Kuro no Shinryaku" (Dark Invasion) on July 19.

The new cast members joining the new films include:

Naomichi Yamato ( From the New World , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans episode director) is directing the new anime, with Harutoshi Fukui now also credited as supervising director along with his roles as head writer and scriptwriter as in previous anime in the series. Hideki Oka is also returning as co-writer on the script. Nobuteru Yuki is returning as character designer. Junichirō Tamamori , Mika Akitaka , and Yasushi Ishizu are credited for mechanical designs. Hiroyuki Goto is the CG producer, while Shōsuke Uechi is credited as CG director. Tomohiro Yoshida is the sound director.

As with prior anime in the series, late producer Yoshinobu Nishizaki is credited for the original work, and his son Shōji Nishizaki is credited as chief production supervisor and copyright chief supervisor. Akira Miyagawa is returning to compose the music alongside Shu Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ). Akira Miyagawa 's late father and original Space Battleship Yamato composer Hiroshi Miyagawa is also credited for music.

Fukui previously stated in a previous talk event that "Of course, Garman Garmillas will appear" in the new anime, referring to the Garmillas remnant empire seen in Space Battleship Yamato III ( Uchǖ Senkan Yamato 3 ) and Final Yamato . He also confirmed that the project will be 26 episodes long. Fukui later stated that the story will start in the year 2207, despite the film's title. He clarified that the story will not "immediately warp" to 3199.

The new project is a sequel to the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage Part II: Stasha) film, which opened in February 2022.

Yamato yo Towa ni ( Be Forever Yamato ) is also the title of the 1980 sequel to the original Yamato anime projects. The 1980 film's story is not set in the year 3199, but the 2004 original video anime series Dai Yamato Zero-go 's story is set in that year.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.