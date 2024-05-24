Annecy Reveals ODDTAXI Duo's New Housenka Film

Festival previews film as part of Work in Progress lineup

Housenka

The official website for the Annecy International Film Festival announced on Thursday that it will preview directorand writer's original anime film(Touch-Me-Not) as part of this year's Work in Progress lineup.

Annecy lists the film with a runtime of 75 minutes. Kinoshita is directing the film, with Konomoto credited for the script and the original concept. CLAP ( Pompo: The Cinéphile , The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes ) is in charge of animation production, and Michinoku Toge is credited for concept art. The film festival describes the film:

Autumn 2023. Akutsu, an elderly inmate serving life in prison, is on the verge of a lonely death in his single cell. A flower, touch-me-not, that can talk like humans says to him, "What a rotten life you had." Through their "conversation", Akutsu starts reflecting on his past. Summer 1986. Akutsu is living with Nana, a woman six years his junior, and her son Kensuke in a shabby apartment with a garden full of touch-me-nots. A one-night victorious comeback by a dying yakuza, and the story of his family recounted by a flower that blooms in prison.

This year's Annecy will run from June 9 to June 15 in the French town of the same name. Established in 1960, Annecy is the world's oldest and largest animation film festival.

Kinoshita and Konomoto previously collaborated on the ODDTAXI anime from 2021.