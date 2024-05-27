Live-Action Blue Period Film's Trailer Unveils More Cast, Theme Song

WurtS performs 'NOISE' for August 9 film

Warner Bros. Japan revealed the theme song and more cast members for the live-action film of Tsubasa Yamaguchi 's Blue Period manga in a new full trailer and poster visual on Tuesday.

The trailer previews the theme song "NOISE" by musical artist WurtS.

Image via Blue Period film's Twitter 山口つばさ／講談社 ©2024 映画「ブルーピリオド」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are (top row, left to right):

Hiroko Yakushimaru as art teacher Masako Saeki

as art teacher Masako Saeki Noriko Eguchi as art prep school teacher Mayu Ōba

as art prep school teacher Mayu Ōba Hikari Ishida as Yatora's mother Marie Yaguchi, who is against his art career

(second row, left to right)

Sena Nakajima as Maki Kuwana, Yatora's prep school classmate

as Maki Kuwana, Yatora's prep school classmate Ikuho Akiya as Haruka Hashida, Yatora's well-dressed classmate

Katsumi Hyōdō as Koigakubo, Yatora's classmate who is moved by his passion

Masaki Miura as high school physics teacher Mr. Gotō

as high school physics teacher Mr. Gotō Yasuhide Aiki of the Zun comedy duo as Yatora's father, Yukinobu Yaguchi

The film stars:

The film will premiere on August 9.

Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Tokyo Ghoul ) is directing the film, Reiko Yoshida ( Blue Period anime) is writing the script, and Yūki " Yaffle " Kojima is composing the music.

Yamaguchi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in June 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on November 22. The manga went on hiatus in November, and is slated to return this spring.

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and released the 14th volume on March 26. The company describes the story:

Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It's an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he's about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!

The manga won the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2020, and was nominated for the awards the previous year. The series was also nominated for the 24th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February 2020, and also ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! male readers list in December 2019, and ranked #15 on the same list in December 2020. The manga also won the Best General Manga award in the 44th annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2020.

The series inspired a television anime adaptation in 2021. The anime debuted on Netflix in Japan in September of that year, and then later on Japanese television in October. Netflix began streaming the anime outside of Japan in October 2021, with weekly new episodes.

The series received a stage play adaptation in March 2022.