The Blue Period. Art Manga Gets TV Anime This Year

Kodansha announced on Tuesday that Tsubasa Yamaguchi 's The Blue Period. manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere this year. Yamaguchi drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It's an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he's about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!

Yamaguchi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in June 2017. Kodansha will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on Thursday . Kodansha Comics published the second volume in English on January 5.

The manga won the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2020, and was nominated for the awards the previous year. The series was also nominated for the 24th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February 2020, and also ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! male readers list in December 2019, and ranked #15 on the same list in December 2020. The manga also won the Best General Manga award in the 44th annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie