2024 Doraemon Film Opens at #1 at Chinese Box Office
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The film opened at #1 in Japan on March 1. The film sold 538,000 tickets for 655,555,580 yen (about US$4.37 million) in its first weekend. It has earned a cumulative total of 4,133,386,930 yen (about US$26.66 million) in Japan as of May 8.
The new film has a music theme, as Doraemon and friends go on an adventure to meet new buddies, connect to people with music, and save the world from a crisis.
Kazuaki Imai (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) directed the film. Teruko Utsumi, a writer for the Doraemon television anime, penned the script for the film. The television anime's current cast members reprised their roles for the film.
Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia, the franchise's 42nd anime film, opened in Japan in March 2023. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 542,000 tickets for 663 million yen (about US$4.87 million) in its first three days.
