2024 Doraemon Film Opens at #1 at Chinese Box Office

Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony earns US$12.6 million in China in its first weekend

Image via Comic Natalie ©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK ©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2024

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Sunday that the 2024film(Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) opened at #1 at the Chinese box office and earned RMB89.5 million (US$12.6 million).

The film opened at #1 in Japan on March 1. The film sold 538,000 tickets for 655,555,580 yen (about US$4.37 million) in its first weekend. It has earned a cumulative total of 4,133,386,930 yen (about US$26.66 million) in Japan as of May 8.

The new film has a music theme, as Doraemon and friends go on an adventure to meet new buddies, connect to people with music, and save the world from a crisis.

Kazuaki Imai ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur ) directed the film. Teruko Utsumi , a writer for the Doraemon television anime, penned the script for the film. The television anime's current cast members reprised their roles for the film.

Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia , the franchise 's 42nd anime film, opened in Japan in March 2023. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 542,000 tickets for 663 million yen (about US$4.87 million) in its first three days.

Source: Variety (Patrick Frater)