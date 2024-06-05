Super Mario Bros. Movie, Transformers, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Power Rangers Nominated for Kids Choice Awards

Winners to be announced during awards show on July 13

The 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards announced on Monday this year's nominations, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie , The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie, and the Power Rangers Cosmic Fury television show have been nominated for awards.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is nominated in the "Favorite animated movie" category. From the movie, Chris Pratt and Jack Black are nominated in the "Favorite male voice from an animated movie" category for their work in the film as Mario and Bowser, respectively. Black is also nominated in the "Favorite villain" category. Anya Taylor-Joy is nominated for "Favorite female voice from an animated movie" for her role as Peach.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are nominated for "Favorite video game."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is up for the "Favorite movie" category.

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury is nominated in three categories, including "Favorite kids TV show." Hunter Deno and Tessa Rao are nominated for Favorite female TV star. Chance Perez is nominated for "Favorite male TV star."

The Kids' Choice Awards will be held on July 13 at the UCLA Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Voting is open until the day of the show.

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards named Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel film as the "Favorite Movie." Additionally, the Lifetime Achievement Award went to the Transformers character Optimus Prime.

Sources: Nickelodeon, Billboard (Paul Grein)