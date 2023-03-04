Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Film Wins Favorite Movie at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards named Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel film as the Favorite Movie on Saturday.

Additionally, the Lifetime Achievement Award went to the Transformers character Optimus Prime.

opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518.

The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022.

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voiced the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter starred in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) played the villain Robotnik. Idris Elba played Knuckles in the film, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey reprised her role as Tails.

Paramount Pictures announced in February 2022 that it has already started development on a third Sonic the Hedgehog film. The film is currently slated to open on December 20, 2024.

Source: Deadline (Denise Petski)