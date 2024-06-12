Drops of God Artist Shu Okimoto, Koichi Suzuki Launch New Political Manga in June

Hyōyomi no Victoria about consultant & her mayoral candidate debuts on June 20

This year's 28th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine announced on Thursday that artist Shū Okimoto ( Drops of God ) and writer Koichi Suzuki ( Hinomaru Rise ) will launch a new series titled Hyōyomi no Victoria (Vote Counter Victoria) in the magazine's next issue on June 20. The magazine credits real-life political consultant Kumiko Suzuka for the original story concept and supervision of the manga.

Image via Morning

The story revolves around an election consultant named Tsubasa and a hopeful new politician named Kenzō. Together, they hope to defeat the mayor who has held onto power for four decades.

Okimoto and Tadashi Agi launched Kami no Shizuku deuxième ( Drops of God Second), a sequel to their Drops of God ( Kami no Shizuku ) manga, in Kodansha 's Morning magazine on September 21. The series ended on April 18.

Siblings Shin and Yuko Kibayashi — under the pen name Tadashi Agi — launched The Drops of God manga with artist Okimoto in Kodansha 's Morning magazine 2004. A live-action series based on the manga aired in Japan in 2009. This first manga series ended in June 2014, and the 44th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2014. Comixology and Kodansha USA Publishing have released the manga in English digitally.

Throughout its serialization, The Drops of God manga had famously boosted the sales of wines profiled in the story. The French wine magazine La Revue du vin de France has recognized the manga, giving it the magazine's top award in 2010. The New York Times also profiled the manga in its Dining and Wine section in 2008.



The manga inspired an internationally co-produced, multilingual live-action television series that premiered on Apple TV+ on April 21, 2023. The series began streaming on Hulu in Japan on September 15. The television series will have a second season.