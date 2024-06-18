News
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Anime Reveals English Dub Cast
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The English dub cast includes:
- Cory Yee as Ash
- Luca Padovan as Rozé
- Suzie Yeung as Sakuya
- Griffin Puatu as Arnold
- Dani Chambers as Catherine
- Alan Lee as Tomo-Omi Oda
- Dawn Bennett as Yoko Araki
- Aleks Le as Shota Munemori
- Kira Buckland as Haruka Rutaka
The anime's first part premiered in Japan on May 10 and earned 65,267,920 yen (about US$417,200) in its first three days in theaters. The second part opened in Japan on June 7 and earned 89,156,920 yen (about US$566,800) in its first three days. The third part will premiere on July 5 and the fourth part on August 2. The anime will also start streaming exclusively worldwide on Disney+'s "Star" brand on Friday.
Yoshimitsu Ohashi (Amnesia, Galaxy Angel, Sacred Seven) is directing the new anime, and Noboru Kimura (Princess Principal: Crown Handler, Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they?) is writing the scripts. Takahiro Kimura is once again designing the characters along with Shuichi Shimamura based on the original character designs by CLAMP. Junichi Akutsu (Code Geass) is returning to design the Knightmare Frames. Kenji Kawai (Ghost in the Shell) is composing the music. Sunrise, Ichiro Okouchi, and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the original story.
Satoshi Shigeta (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed) is handling the mechanical design. Takahiro Kimura, Shuichi Shimamura, Seiichi Nakatani, Satoshi Shigeta, and Takashi Hashimoto are the main animators. Kazuhiro Obata (Long Riders!) is the art director. Ami Kutsuna (Garo -Vanishing Line-) and Yuichi Kuboki (The World God Only Knows) are in charge of color design. Shūji Shinoda is credited for directing the 3DCG at BUEMON. Jin Aketagawa (Golden Kamuy) is the sound director. Hiroyuki Chiba (InuYasha: The Final Act) is the director of photography. Kumiko Sakamoto (My Hero Academia) is the editor.
MIYAVI performs the anime's opening theme song "Running In My Head." Hikari Mitsushima performs the ending theme song "Roze (Prod.Teddyloid)."