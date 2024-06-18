Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

SUNRISE／PROJECT G-ROZE Character Design ©2006-2024 CLAMP・ST

Gode Geass: Z of the Recapture

Dakkan no Zetto

Recording studiorevealed the Englishcast for the four-part(originally titled, or anime project on Monday. The anime will premiere onin the United States on Friday.

The English dub cast includes:

The anime's first part premiered in Japan on May 10 and earned 65,267,920 yen (about US$417,200) in its first three days in theaters. The second part opened in Japan on June 7 and earned 89,156,920 yen (about US$566,800) in its first three days. The third part will premiere on July 5 and the fourth part on August 2. The anime will also start streaming exclusively worldwide on Disney+ 's "Star" brand on Friday.

Yoshimitsu Ohashi (Amnesia, Galaxy Angel , Sacred Seven ) is directing the new anime, and Noboru Kimura ( Princess Principal: Crown Handler , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? ) is writing the scripts. Takahiro Kimura is once again designing the characters along with Shuichi Shimamura based on the original character designs by CLAMP . Junichi Akutsu ( Code Geass ) is returning to design the Knightmare Frames. Kenji Kawai ( Ghost in the Shell ) is composing the music. Sunrise, Ichiro Okouchi , and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the original story.

Satoshi Shigeta ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) is handling the mechanical design . Takahiro Kimura , Shuichi Shimamura , Seiichi Nakatani , Satoshi Shigeta , and Takashi Hashimoto are the main animators. Kazuhiro Obata ( Long Riders! ) is the art director. Ami Kutsuna ( Garo -Vanishing Line- ) and Yuichi Kuboki ( The World God Only Knows ) are in charge of color design. Shūji Shinoda is credited for directing the 3DCG at BUEMON . Jin Aketagawa ( Golden Kamuy ) is the sound director. Hiroyuki Chiba ( InuYasha: The Final Act ) is the director of photography. Kumiko Sakamoto ( My Hero Academia ) is the editor.

MIYAVI performs the anime's opening theme song "Running In My Head." Hikari Mitsushima performs the ending theme song "Roze (Prod. Teddyloid )."