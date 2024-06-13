Bocchi the Rock! Compilation Film Debuts at #1, 2nd Part of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Anime Opens at #7

Bocchi the Rock! Re:

The first of theanime compilation films , titled opened in Japan on Friday and ranked at #1 at the Japanese box office in its debut weekend. The film sold 140,000 tickets and earned 218,470,888 yen (about US$1.38 million) in its first three days.

The second film, titled Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re: , opens on August 9.

The first film's opening sequence features newly created animation set to Kessoku Band's new song "Tsukinami ni Kagayaki" (Sparkle as Usual). Ai Higuchi wrote the lyrics, -otoha- composed the song, and Ritsuo Mitsui arranged the song.

The anime adapts Aki Hamaji 's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! , which follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

Keiichirō Saitō ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards ) directed the television anime at CloverWorks . Erika Yoshida ( Lupin III: Part IV ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority ) designed the characters.



Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's Twitter account © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram

The film rose from #3 to #2 in its ninth weekend. The film sold 119,000 tickets and earned 170,112,910 yen (about US$1.08 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 10.25 million tickets and earned a cumulative 14,678,685,100 yen (about US$93.35 million).

The film is now the highest-grossing film in the franchise , beating last year's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings.

The film is the second film in the franchise to have earned 10 billion yen, but Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram earned it two days faster than Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine did. Detective Conan is now the first Japanese-animated film franchise to have two consecutive films pass 10 billion yen in earnings in Japan.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days.



Image via Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira's website © 2024 劇場版「ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉」製作委員会

Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira

franchise

), a new anime film in the, dropped from #4 to #5 in its third weekend. The film earned 158,416,120 yen (US$1 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 888,697,880 yen (about US$5.65 million).

The film opened in Japan on May 24. It sold 226,600 tickets and earned 354 million yen (about US$2.25 million) in its first three days.

The film follows Jungle Pocket, who wishes to participate in the Triple Crown Classic race, which can only be run once in a lifetime. She faces rivals Agnes Tachyon and Manhattan Cafe.

Ken Yamamoto ( Pokémon: Hisuian Snow ) directed the anime at Cygames . Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G ) wrote the script. Tetsuya Kobari ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) was credited as scenario director and for series composition. Jun Yamazaki ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top ) was the character designer and chief animation director. TOHO is distributing the film.



Image via Teasing Master Takagi-san Twitter account 2024 映画『からかい上手の高木さん』製作委員会 ©山本崇一朗／小学館

The live-action film of's) manga dropped from #5 to #6 in its second weekend. The film earned 88,452,140 yen (about US$562,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 330,230,370 yen (about US$2.10 million).

The film premiered in Japan on May 31. It earned 166,758,140 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days and sold 129,000 tickets in from Friday to Sunday.

The film tells an original story set 10 years after the original manga's middle school setting. Mei Nagano (live-action My Broken Mariko , Ni no Kuni , Peach Girl , Burn the House Down ) plays the titular Takagi, now a trainee teacher in her alma mater, while Fumiya Takahashi ( Kamen Rider Zero-One ) plays Nishikata, now a gym coach in the same school.



Image via Code Geass website ©SUNRISE／PROJECT G-ROZE

Gode Geass: Z of the Recapture

Dakkan no Zetto

The second part of the four-part(originally titled, or anime project opened at #7. The anime earned 89,156,920 yen (about US$566,800) in its first three days.

The anime's first part opened in theaters in Japan on May 10. The third part on will open on July 5 and the fourth part on August 2.

Yoshimitsu Ohashi ( Amnesia , Galaxy Angel , Sacred Seven ) is directing the new anime, and Noboru Kimura ( Princess Principal: Crown Handler , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? ) is writing the scripts. Takahiro Kimura is once again designing the characters along with Shuichi Shimamura based on the original character designs by CLAMP . Junichi Akutsu ( Code Geass ) is returning to design the Knightmare Frames. Kenji Kawai ( Ghost in the Shell ) is composing the music. Sunrise, Ichiro Okouchi , and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the original story.



©BNOI/劇場版アイナナ製作委員会

franchise

, the theatrical anime concert for themultimedia, jumped back into the top 10 at #8. The film earned 149,473,492 yen (about US$950,300) from Friday to Sunday, and it has earned a cumulative total of 3,264,847,933 yen (about US$20.75 million).

The concert opened in Japan in May 2023 and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The 16 cast members of the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprised their roles from the anime series and games.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange . IDOLiSH7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( IDOLiSH7 , Full Moon o Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) was the CG chief director.



Image via Ikoku Nikki film's Twitter account © 2024 ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／「違国日記」製作委員会

The live-action film of's(Diary of a Strange Land) manga opened at #9.

The film stars Yui Aragaki as Makio Kōdai, and Ikoi Hayase as Asa Takumi. Natsuki Seta is directing and writing the film.

The manga centers on 35-year-old novelist Makio Kōdai, and her 15-year-old niece Asa, who live together under one roof. Makio took Asa in on a sudden impulse after Asa's parents, which included Makio's older sister, passed away. The next day, Makio returns to her senses and remembers that she does not do well in the company of other people. So begins their daily life, as Makio attempts to acclimate to a roommate, while Asa attempts to get used to an adult who never acts like one.



HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle ( Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen ), the first film in the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project, dropped off the top 10 in its 17th weekend, but still earned 43,219,400 yen (about US$274,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 10,983,190,690 yen (about US$69.83 million).

The anime film of Kōta Sannomiya 's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga is still off the top 10 in its eighth weekend, but still earned 25,908,890 yen (about US$164,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,749,988,280 yen (about US$11.12 million).

