Bocchi the Rock! Compilation Film Debuts at #1, 2nd Part of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Anime Opens at #7
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The second film, titled Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re:, opens on August 9.
The first film's opening sequence features newly created animation set to Kessoku Band's new song "Tsukinami ni Kagayaki" (Sparkle as Usual). Ai Higuchi wrote the lyrics, -otoha- composed the song, and Ritsuo Mitsui arranged the song.
The anime adapts Aki Hamaji's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock!, which follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."
Keiichirō Saitō (ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards) directed the television anime at CloverWorks. Erika Yoshida (Lupin III: Part IV) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority) designed the characters.
The film is now the highest-grossing film in the franchise, beating last year's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings.
The film is the second film in the franchise to have earned 10 billion yen, but Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram earned it two days faster than Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine did. Detective Conan is now the first Japanese-animated film franchise to have two consecutive films pass 10 billion yen in earnings in Japan.
The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days.
The film opened in Japan on May 24. It sold 226,600 tickets and earned 354 million yen (about US$2.25 million) in its first three days.
The film follows Jungle Pocket, who wishes to participate in the Triple Crown Classic race, which can only be run once in a lifetime. She faces rivals Agnes Tachyon and Manhattan Cafe.
Ken Yamamoto (Pokémon: Hisuian Snow) directed the anime at Cygames. Kiyoko Yoshimura (Cardfight!! Vanguard G) wrote the script. Tetsuya Kobari (Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3) was credited as scenario director and for series composition. Jun Yamazaki (Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top) was the character designer and chief animation director. TOHO is distributing the film.
The film premiered in Japan on May 31. It earned 166,758,140 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days and sold 129,000 tickets in from Friday to Sunday.
The film tells an original story set 10 years after the original manga's middle school setting. Mei Nagano (live-action My Broken Mariko, Ni no Kuni, Peach Girl, Burn the House Down) plays the titular Takagi, now a trainee teacher in her alma mater, while Fumiya Takahashi (Kamen Rider Zero-One) plays Nishikata, now a gym coach in the same school.
The anime's first part opened in theaters in Japan on May 10. The third part on will open on July 5 and the fourth part on August 2.
Yoshimitsu Ohashi (Amnesia, Galaxy Angel, Sacred Seven) is directing the new anime, and Noboru Kimura (Princess Principal: Crown Handler, Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they?) is writing the scripts. Takahiro Kimura is once again designing the characters along with Shuichi Shimamura based on the original character designs by CLAMP. Junichi Akutsu (Code Geass) is returning to design the Knightmare Frames. Kenji Kawai (Ghost in the Shell) is composing the music. Sunrise, Ichiro Okouchi, and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the original story.
The concert opened in Japan in May 2023 and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The 16 cast members of the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprised their roles from the anime series and games.
Hiroshi Nishikiori (Argonavis from BanG Dream!) and Kensuke Yamamoto (Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange. IDOLiSH7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura (IDOLiSH7, Full Moon o Sagashite) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto (Trigun Stampede) was the CG chief director.
The film stars Yui Aragaki as Makio Kōdai, and Ikoi Hayase as Asa Takumi. Natsuki Seta is directing and writing the film.
The manga centers on 35-year-old novelist Makio Kōdai, and her 15-year-old niece Asa, who live together under one roof. Makio took Asa in on a sudden impulse after Asa's parents, which included Makio's older sister, passed away. The next day, Makio returns to her senses and remembers that she does not do well in the company of other people. So begins their daily life, as Makio attempts to acclimate to a roommate, while Asa attempts to get used to an adult who never acts like one.
HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle (Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen), the first film in the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project, dropped off the top 10 in its 17th weekend, but still earned 43,219,400 yen (about US$274,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 10,983,190,690 yen (about US$69.83 million).
The anime film of Kōta Sannomiya's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock soccer manga is still off the top 10 in its eighth weekend, but still earned 25,908,890 yen (about US$164,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,749,988,280 yen (about US$11.12 million).
Sources: Press release, Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC