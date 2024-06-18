Exclusive: Titan to Release French UFO Robot Grendizer Comic in English in September

Titan Comics announced on Tuesday that it will publish the French UFO Robot Grendizer , based on Gō Nagai 's UFO Robo Grendizer franchise , in English in September. There will be four single issues. The first oversized issue will be over pages, with subsequent issues at about 30 pages. Xavier Dorison is the writer. Denis Bajram, Brice Cossu, Alexis Sentenac, and Yoann Guillo are the artists. There are several variant covers for the first issue by (pictured below from left to right): Derrick Chew, Bajram, Takeshi Miyazawa, Colm Griffin, and Bajram UFO Robot Blueprint.

Titan Comics describes the story:

The war between the forces of Vega and Grendizer is but a distant memory. But from the confines of space, the RUIN DIVISION emerges with the most powerful Saucer Beast: THE HYDRAGON. Under siege, pilot DUKE FLEED has no choice but join the fight and reawaken the MIGHTY ROBOT GRENDIZER or risk the world he once fought so hard to protect.

The company also shared several unlettered pages:

Kana published the comic in France under the name Goldorak in October 2021.

UFO Robo Grendizer was the third installment of Nagai's Mazinger giant robot franchise (after Mazinger Z and Great Mazinger ). The original Grendizer anime and manga launched in 1975, and the anime was later imported to the United States as part of Jim Terry 's Force Five project. The anime and manga would also inspire three anime films.

In France, the anime was titled Goldorak when it premiered in 1978. The series helped to boost the impact and popularity of anime in the country.

That led to French publisher Microids (formerly Anuman Interactive) and Dynamic Planning announcing an action game in 2021. Endroad developed the UFO Robot Grendizer : The Feast of the Wolves action game. Microids released the game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 14. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are scheduled for release after. The Nintendo Switch version will then launch this year.

Nagai's franchise is inspiring the 2024 television anime Grendizer U , which will premiere on TV Tokyo on July 5. The new anime is described as a reboot of the original 1975-1977 anime.

