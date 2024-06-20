×
News
GoHands' Momentary Lily Anime Posts Main Cast & Staff, New Promo Video

posted on by Egan Loo
Natsuko Abe, Tsugumi Sakuragi, Shion Wakayama, Manatsu Murakami, Misaki Kuno, Miyuri Shimabukuro star

A website for GoHands' original anime Momentary Lily posted the anime's main cast, main staff, first main promotional video, and main visual on Thursday.

top_04
Image via Momentary Lily anime's website
© GoHands／松竹・もめんたりー製作委員会

The main cast members are:

Natsuko Abe as Yuri Kawazu

Tsugumi Sakuragi as Erika Kōdaiji

Shion Wakayama as Hinageshi Usuzumi

Manatsu Murakami as Renge Kasumi

Misaki Kuno as Sazanka Yoshino

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Ayame Sakuya

The main staff members (some of whom were revealed by Anime Expo) are:

The anime will premiere on television in January 2025.

lily
Image via Momentary Lily anime's X/Twitter account
© GoHands／松竹・もめんたりー製作委員会

The visual above teases: "Our daily life is always fun."

GoRA and GoHands' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had a TV series sequel, several anime films, and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.

GoHands, Frontier Works, and Kadokawa's original television anime series Hand Shakers premiered in January 2017, and had a stage play adaptation in 2018.

Frontier Works and GoHands' original anime project W'z premiered in January 2019, and also inspired a stage play adaptation in April 2019.

The studio has also animated the The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today and The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime.

Sources: Momentary Lily anime's website, Comic Natalie

