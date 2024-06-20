News
GoHands' Momentary Lily Anime Posts Main Cast & Staff, New Promo Video
posted on by Egan Loo
A website for GoHands' original anime Momentary Lily posted the anime's main cast, main staff, first main promotional video, and main visual on Thursday.
The main cast members are:
【キャストコメント到着💨✍️】— 「もめんたりー・リリィ」アニメ公式 (@MML_animePR) June 20, 2024
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
高台寺えりか役を演じる#桜木つぐみ さんから
コメントが届きました！
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
完全オリジナルアニメ
「#もめんたりー・リリィ」
2025年1月より放送予定✨#もめリリ #GoHands pic.twitter.com/9qNCqv8Qo5
Tsugumi Sakuragi as Erika Kōdaiji
Shion Wakayama as Hinageshi Usuzumi
【キャストコメント到着💨✍️】— 「もめんたりー・リリィ」アニメ公式 (@MML_animePR) June 20, 2024
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
薄墨ひなげし役を演じる#若山詩音 さんから
コメントが届きました！
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
完全オリジナルアニメ
「#もめんたりー・リリィ」
2025年1月より放送予定✨#もめリリ #GoHands pic.twitter.com/G7oPVttsnz
Manatsu Murakami as Renge Kasumi
【キャストコメント到着💨✍️】— 「もめんたりー・リリィ」アニメ公式 (@MML_animePR) June 20, 2024
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
霞れんげ役を演じる#村上まなつ さんから
コメントが届きました！
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
完全オリジナルアニメ
「#もめんたりー・リリィ」
2025年1月より放送予定✨#もめリリ #GoHands pic.twitter.com/LGXnAKuKMx
Misaki Kuno as Sazanka Yoshino
【キャストコメント到着💨✍️】— 「もめんたりー・リリィ」アニメ公式 (@MML_animePR) June 20, 2024
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
吉野さざんか役を演じる#久野美咲 さんから
コメントが届きました！
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
完全オリジナルアニメ
「#もめんたりー・リリィ」
2025年1月より放送予定✨#もめリリ #GoHands pic.twitter.com/pOfo8WkxrZ
Miyuri Shimabukuro as Ayame Sakuya
【キャストコメント到着💨✍️】— 「もめんたりー・リリィ」アニメ公式 (@MML_animePR) June 20, 2024
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
咲耶あやめ役を演じる#島袋美由利 さんから
コメントが届きました！
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
完全オリジナルアニメ
「#もめんたりー・リリィ」
2025年1月より放送予定✨#もめリリ #GoHands pic.twitter.com/oyLQdoxH1g
The main staff members (some of whom were revealed by Anime Expo) are:
- Chief Director/Character Design: Shingo Suzuki
- Concept Designer: Takahiro Kishida
- Directors: Susumu Kudo, Katsumasa Yokomine (The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today)
- Scripts: Tamazō Yanagi
- Mecha Design: Hiroshi Okubo
- Chief Animation Directors: Keiji Tani, Makoto Furuta
- Main Animators: Takayuki Uchida, Hiroshi Okubo
- Sound Production: Glovision
- Sound Directors: Enji Nakajima, Hisashi Muramatsu
- Music Production: FABTONE
- Music: Ryosuke Kojima
- Music Producer: Tomoyuki Jufuku
- Opening Theme Song: "Oishii Survivor" (Delicious Survivor) by Hanabie.
- Original Concept, Original Story, Animation Production: GoHands
- Presented by Momentary Lily Production Committee
The anime will premiere on television in January 2025.
The visual above teases: "Our daily life is always fun."
GoRA and GoHands' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had a TV series sequel, several anime films, and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.
GoHands, Frontier Works, and Kadokawa's original television anime series Hand Shakers premiered in January 2017, and had a stage play adaptation in 2018.
Frontier Works and GoHands' original anime project W'z premiered in January 2019, and also inspired a stage play adaptation in April 2019.
The studio has also animated the The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today and The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime.
Sources: Momentary Lily anime's website, Comic Natalie