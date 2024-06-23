Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra Light Novels Get TV Anime

Isekai fantasy launched in 2017

Micro Magazine revealed in a new promotional video on Sunday that Fehu Kazuno 's Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin ( Isekai Mokushiroku Mynoghra: Hametsu no Bunmei de Hajimeru Sekai Seifuku ) isekai fantasy light novel series is inspiring a television anime.

Cross Infinite World publishes the series in English and describes the story:

I Reincarnated As The Evil God Of My Favorite Civilization. Takuto Ira succumbed to illness at a young age and ended up reincarnating in a world that resembles the fantasy turn-based strategy game Eternal Nations. Not only did he reincarnate into his favorite game, but as the god who commands the evil civilization Mynoghra. With Mynoghra's beautiful hero unit, Sludge Witch Atou by his side, not even legendarily difficult race traits will stand in the way of restarting their civilization! “Lord Takuto…won't you start over with me?” Explore, Expand, Exploit, Exterminate! A tactical fantasy world is waiting for heroes like you! Join Eternal Nations today!

Kazuno began serializing the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2017. Micro Magazine publishes the light novels with illustrations by Jun, and it released the sixth volume on April 28. The seventh volume ships on June 28. Cross Infinite World licensed the series for digital publication in March 2021. The series inspired a manga drawn by Yasaiko Midorihana in 2020, and Kadokawa published the fifth compiled book volume on November 27. Yen Press licensed the manga.