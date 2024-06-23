The Fable TV Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, New Theme Songs (Updated)

This year's 30th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday the television anime adaptation of Katsuhisa Minami 's The Fable manga will add four new cast members. The show will also get a new opening song "Switch" by Umeda Cypher and a new ending song "Beyond feat. Mari" by ALI .

The new cast members include:

The anime premiered on April 6 and is airing for two continuous cours (quarters of a year). Disney+ is streaming the series worldwide, and Hulu is streaming the series in the U.S.

Image via The Fable anime's Twitter account © 南勝久・講談社／アニメ「ザ・ファブル」製作委員会

Ryousuke Takahashi ( Armored Trooper Votoms , Phoenix , Ozma ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions . Sci-fi writer Yūya Takashima is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Mayumi Morita ( Black Jack TV , Vampire Knight ) is also writing the scripts. Character designers include Hisama Kinoshita , Saki Hasegawa , and Junichi Hayama .

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original manga in English, and it describes the series:

When you're the infamous "genius killer" hitman The Fable, many things come easy. Being a normal person, however, isn't one of them. In fact, being told that he can't kill anyone for a while may just be the hardest job he's ever taken...

Minami launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2014, and ended the series in November 2019. The manga has 22 volumes. The series won Best General Manga at the 41st annual Kodansha awards in 2017.

The original manga inspired two live-action films, which opened in Japan in June 2019 and June 2021, respectively.

Minami launched the The Fable: The Second Contact manga as a sequel to The Fable in July 2021. The manga ended its serialization on July 1. The manga serves as the "second part" to the overall manga franchise. Kodansha released the manga's ninth and final volume on November 6.

Update: Added third full promotional video and new main visual. Sources: VAP Official YouTube channel, The Fable anime's X/Twitter account