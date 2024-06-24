News
Koume Fujichika to Launch New Series on Manga UP! in 2024
posted on by Anita Tai
The 12th and final volume of Koume Fujichika's The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta) manga revealed on June 20 that Fujichika will launch a new series tentatively titled Daiakutō Shōnen (The Great Villain Boy) on Square Enix's Manga UP! platform in 2024.
The artist shared a sketch related to the announcement on X/Twitter on Sunday.
Fujichika launched the The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga in Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine in November 2018.
Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English. Comikey has also licensed the manga from Square Enix and is releasing it in English digitally.
A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The series also inspired an OVA side story in December.
Source: The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses volume 12