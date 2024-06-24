×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Koume Fujichika to Launch New Series on Manga UP! in 2024

posted on by Anita Tai
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga ended on June 20

The 12th and final volume of Koume Fujichika's The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta) manga revealed on June 20 that Fujichika will launch a new series tentatively titled Daiakutō Shōnen (The Great Villain Boy) on Square Enix's Manga UP! platform in 2024.

The artist shared a sketch related to the announcement on X/Twitter on Sunday.

gqrest_auaayxxj.jfif
Image via Koume Fujichika's X/Twitter
© Koume Fujichika

Fujichika launched the The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga in Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine in November 2018.

Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English. Comikey has also licensed the manga from Square Enix and is releasing it in English digitally.

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The series also inspired an OVA side story in December.

Source: The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses volume 12

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives