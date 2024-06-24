Koume Fujichika to Launch New Series on Manga UP! in 2024

The 12th and final volume of Koume Fujichika 's The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses ( Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta ) manga revealed on June 20 that Fujichika will launch a new series tentatively titled Daiakutō Shōnen (The Great Villain Boy) on Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform in 2024.

The artist shared a sketch related to the announcement on X/Twitter on Sunday.

Image via Koume Fujichika's X/Twitter © Koume Fujichika

Fujichika launched the The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in November 2018.

Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English. Comikey has also licensed the manga from Square Enix and is releasing it in English digitally.

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The series also inspired an OVA side story in December.

