Live-Action Land of Tanabata Series' Main Clip Previews Protagonist's Supernatural Ability

Series premieres in Japan on July 4, in U.S. on July 5

Disney+ Japan started streaming the main clip video for Land of Tanabata , the live-action series adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki 's Tanabata no Kuni manga on Tuesday. The video shows the protagonist Nanmaru showing off his supernatural ability to "create small holes in anything" to the other members of his college club. Note: the below video does not have English subtitles.

Image via Disney+ Japan's Twitter account © 2024 岩明均／小学館／東映

Disney+

Hulu

The series will debut in Japan onon July 4.is listing the series as aOriginal release with a three-episode premiere on July 5 in the U.S.

The live-action series will star Kanata Hosoda as Yōji Minamimaru. Takahide Sano, Hayato Kawai, and Yūsuke Taki are are directing the series, and Taki, Akiko Miyoshi, and Mari Asato are writing the scripts. Takamasa Ōe is cooperating on the scripts.

Other cast members include:

The manga centers on Yōji Minamimaru, nicknamed Nanmaru. He is a college student who has the supernatural ability that allows him to "create small holes in anything." With this seemingly useless ability, he must confront a crisis threatening the entire world.

Iwaaki ( Parasyte , Historie ) serialized the manga from 1996 to 1999 in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine. The manga has four compiled book volumes.

Iwaaki's Parasyte ( Kiseiju ) manga ran from 1990 to 1995 and inspired an anime series and two live-action films from 2014-2015. Mixxine , the company that eventually became Tokyopop , published Parasyte in its Mixxine magazine and later in compiled book volumes. Del Rey then republished the series from 2007-2009. Kodansha Comics republished the manga again from 2011-2012, and began reprinting the series after the anime's debut.