Hulu Adds Oshi no Ko Season 1 Among More Anime from Sentai Filmworks, Live-Action Land of Tanabata Series in July

©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

U.S. is listing the premiere of the first season of theanime on July 1, and the English sub andpremiere of six anime series licensed byalso in July.

Hulu will premiere the following series from Sentai Filmworks :

Hulu is also listing the premiere of the Alita: Battle Angel and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 live-action films on July 1, and The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes anime film on July 2.



Image via Disney+ Japan's Twitter account © 2024 岩明均／小学館／東映

Hulu

Land of Tanabata

Hulu

Additionally,is listing the debut of, the live-action series of'smanga, as aOriginal release with a three-episode premiere on July 5. The series will debut in Japan onon July 4.

The manga centers on Yōji Minamimaru, nicknamed Nanmaru. He is a college student who has the supernatural ability that allows him to "create small holes in anything." With this seemingly useless ability, he must confront a crisis threatening the entire world. Iwaaki ( Parasyte , Historie ) serialized the four-volume manga from 1996 to 1999 in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine.

Additionally, Hulu will remove The Deer King anime film of Nahoko Uehashi 's Shika no Ō medical fantasy novel series on July 2.



The first television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The anime's second season will premiere on July 3 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels throughout Japan. It will also stream simultaneously on the ABEMA service in Japan. The Marunouchi Piccadilly theater will host an advance screening (with live streaming to other theaters) of the first episode with the cast on June 30. Anime Expo will host an advance screening of the second season's first two episodes (after screening the first season's first episode) with cast member Yurie Igoma (Ruby Hoshino) and producer Shimpei Yamashita at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 6. HIDIVE will stream the second season.

The television anime of Kenichi Kondō 's Dark Gathering manga premiered in July 2023 and aired for 25 episodes.

The first season of The Eminence in Shadow anime premiered in October 2022, and it ended in February 2023. The second season premiered on October 4 on AT-X before airing on other networks. The season's 12th and final episode aired on December 20. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan along with a same-day English dub. The series is getting an anime film titled The Eminence in Shadow - Lost Echoes ( Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!: Zankyō-hen ).

The Reincarnated as a Sword anime's first season premiered in Japan in October 2022. The anime is getting a second season.

The Ya Boy Kongming! anime premiered in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video in April 2023. The Ya Boy Kongming! Road to Summer Sonia ( Paripi Kōmei Road to Summer Sonia ) compilation film opened in Japan on March 1. HIDIVE started streaming the film on April 23.

Source: Hulu