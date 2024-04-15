HIDIVE Streams Ya Boy Kongming! Anime Compilation Film on April 23

Film opened in Japan on March 1

HIDIVE announced on Friday that it will stream the Ya Boy Kongming! Road to Summer Senia ( Paripi Kōmei Road to Summer Sonia ) compilation film for the television anime of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga on April 23 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

The film opened in Japan on March 1.

Eiko (played by 96Neko ) and Nanami ( Lezel ) perform the theme song "Resonance."

Kodansha USA Publishing began publishing the manga digitally in English in June 2021. The company describes the manga:

General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in Japanese in December 2019, and also began running in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video in April 2023.

A live-action series adaptation premiered on September 27, and ended on November 29. A stage play adaptation will run in Tokyo from May 3-6, and in Osaka on May 10 and 11.

Source: HIDIVE