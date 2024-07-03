Teogonia Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff, Ending Song, 2025 Debut in 1st Promo Video

The staff for the television anime of Tsukasa Tanimai 's Teogonia light novel series revealed the anime's main cast, staff, first promotional video, and 2025 debut on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the ending theme song "Tsuki to Boku to Atarashii Jibun" (The Moon, Me, and My New Self) by the girl group STU48 .

The anime stars:

Mutsumi Tamura as Kai, a boy from the village of Lag who barely survives the constant battles with demi-humans

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures © 谷舞司/主婦と生活社/神統記（テオゴニア）製作委員会

Kana Hanazawa as Jose, the only daughter of the lord of the Village of Lag and a guardian bearer who possesses the power of the land god

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures © 谷舞司/主婦と生活社/神統記（テオゴニア）製作委員会

Kunihiro Mori ( Phantom in the Twilight , SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Tomoyasu Okubo (scenario for This Ugly Yet Beautiful World , D.Gray-man ) is in charge of series scripts, Teogonia light novels illustrator Kōichirō Kawano is designing the characters, and Kenji Fujisawa ( Baki Hanma , Hyakko ) is composing the music. WOWMAX is producing the project.

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures ©谷舞司/主婦と生活社/神統記（テオゴニア）製作委員会

It's a time of warfare where relentless battles continue between human and demi-human tribes like the Ash Monkeys (Macaque) and pig people (Ogres) invading human lands.

Kai, a boy from the village of Rag, spends his days immersed in battle to protect his village. Amidst the harsh battles enforced by those possessing immense power known as "guardian bearers," and as his comrades fall one by one, Kai suddenly recalls memories he shouldn't have experienced - memories of a world with advanced technology and knowledge of people's lives beyond this world. And thus, although Kai was just a villager, he soon finds himself embroiled in great trials...

A magnificent fantasy tale unfolds, chronicling the struggle and growth of a single boy in a harsh world.

Tanimai launched the web novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2017, and the latest update was in October 2023. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha is releasing the novel series in book form under its Pash! Books label with illustrations by Kōichirō Kawano , and released the third novel volume in June 2019. Shunsuke Aoyama launched a manga adaptation on the Pash Up! website in 2018. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha will release the 12th manga volume on Friday.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novels in English.

Source: Press release