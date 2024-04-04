Tsukasa Tanimai's Teogonia Novels Get TV Anime

Fantasy series follows struggle of boy living in harsh world

Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures announced on Friday that Tsukasa Tanimai 's Teogonia light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation.

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures ©谷舞司/主婦と生活社/神統記（テオゴニア）製作委員会

Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures describes the story:

It's a time of warfare where relentless battles continue between human and demi-human tribes like the Ash Monkeys (Macaque) and pig people (Ogres) invading human lands.

Kai, a boy from the village of Rag, spends his days immersed in battle to protect his village. Amidst the harsh battles enforced by those possessing immense power known as "guardian bearers," and as his comrades fall one by one, Kai suddenly recalls memories he shouldn't have experienced - memories of a world with advanced technology and knowledge of people's lives beyond this world. And thus, although Kai was just a villager, he soon finds himself embroiled in great trials...

A magnificent fantasy tale unfolds, chronicling the struggle and growth of a single boy in a harsh world.

Tanimai launched the web novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2017, and the latest update was in October 2023. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha is releasing the novel series in book form under its Pash! Books label with illustrations by Kōichirō Kawano , and released the third novel volume in June 2019. Shunsuke Aoyama launched a manga adaptation on the Pash Up! website in 2018. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha released the 11th manga volume on Friday.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novels in English.

Source: Press release