News
'Final' Utawarerumono Game to Launch on May 28
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official X/Twitter account for Famitsu revealed on Tuesday that Utawarerumono: Shiro e no Michishirube (Utawarerumono: The Guidepost to White), the new entry in the Utawarerumono visual novel series, will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on May 28.
Utawarerumono: Shiro e no Michishirube was initially slated for a Fall 2025 release date, but is now delayed to 2026.
Munemitsu Suga is penning the original story concept and script, and mi is designing the characters based on the original designs by Tatsuki Amazuyu and Misato Mitsumi. Naoya Shimokawa is directing the music.
Suara is performing the opening theme song "Tsuki no Fune Miagete" (Gaze Up at the Boat of the Moon).
The game system of the new Utawarerumono title is based on the Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten game.
The company's Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (Monochrome Mobius: Toki no Taika) game will get a Switch 2 release on the same day as Utawarerumono: Shiro e no Michishirube.