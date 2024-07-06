Uzumaki Anime Reveals English Cast

Production I.G revealed the English voice cast for the anime of Junji Ito 's Uzumaki horror manga during the " Production I.G x WIT x Signal.MD " panel at Anime Expo on Saturday.

The voice cast includes:

The Japan Times newspaper reported in an interview with Ito in June that the anime is set to premiere later this year.

Adult Swim streamed a trailer for the anime on July 22.

The anime of Junji Ito 's Uzumaki horror manga was originally slated to debut on Toonami in 2020 before it premiered in Japan, but the anime was delayed to 2021. It was again delayed to October 2022, and then delayed again in June 2022.

The four-episode Uzumaki mini-series will premiere on Toonami .

Hiroshi Nagahama ( Mushi-Shi ) is directing the mini-series at Studio Drive and Studio Akatsuki. Production I.G. USA and Adult Swim are co-producing the anime. Colin Stetson (Hereditary) is composing the music.

The 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another. Viz Media originally released the manga in three collected volumes from 2007-2008, and later released an omnibus edition.

The manga inspired a live-action horror film starring Eriko Hatsune and Fan Fhi in 2000.