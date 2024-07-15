News
Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku Anime Reveals 2 More Cast
The staff for the television anime of Kōji Shinasaka's Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku manga revealed two new cast members on Monday. The new cast members are:
- Kohsuke Tanabe as Kei
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Tōjima
- Fairouz Ai as Amina
The anime will premiere in October.
Jun Hatori is directing the anime at EAST FISH STUDIO. Mariko Kunisawa is overseeing the series scripts, Sayaka Anesaki is designing the characters, and Yūsuke Shirato and Yuki Kishida are composing the music.
Pony Canyon describes the anime:
Money, women, organs. Kei, a high school boy, frequents the underground mahjong parlor teeming with desires, earning him the moniker 'K of Ice' in the underworld due to his cold-hearted strategy and stylish gameplay. Rumors also circulate that he keeps a girl at his home.
Shinasaka serialized the manga in Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine from 2006 to 2011 and the series has 12 volumes. The other works in the franchise include the 16-volume Tōhai: Hitobashira-hen manga, the 10-volume Tōhai: Minagoroshi-hen manga, the four-volume Haō Densetsu Lion manga, the five-volume Haō Kessen Lion manga, and the Tōhai: Cold Girl manga. Tōhai: Cold Girl is ongoing and currently has five volumes. The seventh volume shipped on June 19.
The manga inspired a live-action film in 2013.
