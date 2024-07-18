News
Shogakukan's Sho-ComiX Magazine Switches to Monthly, Digital-Only Release
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Changes start in magazine's next issue on September 15
The issue dated August 15 of Shogakukan's Sho-ComiX magazine, which released on July 12, announced that the magazine will move to a monthly and digital only release starting in its next issue on September 15.
The magazine also serializes Yukimo Hoshimori's Otona no Hatsukoi manga, among others.
Sho-ComiX launched as a supplementary magazine to Shogakukan's Sho-Comi magazine in 2019, and releases every 15th of the odd-numbered months.
The magazine launched Miko Mitsuki's Shōnen Bride -Dansō Reijō to Kuro Shosei- (Boy Bride -The Cross-Dressing Lady and Black Student-) manga as a one-shot in January 2020, and started its full serialization in May 2020, until the series moved to Sho-Comi in March 2023.
Source: Sho-ComiX August 15 issue