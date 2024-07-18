Shogakukan's Sho-ComiX Magazine Switches to Monthly, Digital-Only Release

Changes start in magazine's next issue on September 15

Sho-ComiX

The issue dated August 15 of'smagazine, which released on July 12, announced that the magazine will move to a monthly and digital only release starting in its next issue on September 15.

Sho-ComiX launched as a supplementary magazine to Shogakukan 's Sho-Comi magazine in 2019, and releases every 15th of the odd-numbered months.

The magazine launched Miko Mitsuki 's Shōnen Bride -Dansō Reijō to Kuro Shosei- ( Boy Bride -The Cross-Dressing Lady and Black Student-) manga as a one-shot in January 2020, and started its full serialization in May 2020, until the series moved to Sho-Comi in March 2023.

The magazine also serializes Yukimo Hoshimori 's Otona no Hatsukoi manga, among others.



Source: Sho-ComiX August 15 issue