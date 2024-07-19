Keiko Nishi Launches Sayonara Gohan Manga on August 5

Nishi launches story of an old man reminiscing his gourmet life

This year's 15th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Saturday that Keiko Nishi will launch a new manga titled Sayonara Gohan (Goodbye Meal) in the magazine's next issue on August 5.

Image via Big Comic Original © Shogakukgan, Keiko Nishi

The manga tells the story of a 70-year-old man who lives alone, as he tries to look back on his splendid(?) gourmet life.

Image via Amazon © Keiko Nishi, Shogakukan

Kakko Naki

Shogakukan

Zōkan Flowers

Shogakukan

Nishi launched the manga in Shogakukan's Zōkan Flowers magazine in November 2020. Shogakukan published a single compiled book volume of the manga in December 2022.

Nishi released a one-shot manga titled "Kaki no Hanashi" (The Story of Persimmons, seen right) in Zōkan Flowers in March 2020.

JManga published two volumes of Nishi's four-volume series Kyudo Boys , about the romantic relationships of a group of high school boys, digitally in English before the site ended service.

Nishi's Otoko no Isshō (A Man's Lifetime) manga received a live-action film adaptation in 2015. Her Otō-san, Chibi ga Inakunarimashita (Father, Chibi is Gone) manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in May 2019.

