Keiko Nishi Launches Sayonara Gohan Manga on August 5
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
This year's 15th issue of Shogakukan's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Saturday that Keiko Nishi will launch a new manga titled Sayonara Gohan (Goodbye Meal) in the magazine's next issue on August 5.
The manga tells the story of a 70-year-old man who lives alone, as he tries to look back on his splendid(?) gourmet life.Nishi launched the Kakko Naki manga (image right) in Shogakukan's Zōkan Flowers magazine in November 2020. Shogakukan published a single compiled book volume of the manga in December 2022.
Nishi released a one-shot manga titled "Kaki no Hanashi" (The Story of Persimmons, seen right) in Zōkan Flowers in March 2020.
JManga published two volumes of Nishi's four-volume series Kyudo Boys, about the romantic relationships of a group of high school boys, digitally in English before the site ended service.
Nishi's Otoko no Isshō (A Man's Lifetime) manga received a live-action film adaptation in 2015. Her Otō-san, Chibi ga Inakunarimashita (Father, Chibi is Gone) manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in May 2019.
Source: Big Comic Original issue 15